LaLa Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Carmelo Anthony Divorce

LaLa Anthony has opened up about her decision to divorce Carmelo Anthony. During a radio interview, LaLa spoke on her love life, saying, "I haven't really talked much about this, but I am in a new phase and chapter of my life. I didn't think at this phase I would be entering into being single so, now I gotta readjust so I can, can't be out here looking kookoo crazy. I'm trying to get some DMs poppin'. I'm tryin' to see what's going on!"

LaLa said about the break up, "Nah, that sh*t hit me really hard. It came outta nowhere. I wasn't expecting—I've heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, 'Well, he's a basketball player, what did you expect?' To be honest, I didn't expect that. I didn't go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard."

She later added, “Like, to a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new like it’s been years now that we’ve separated. So I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it, and I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all.” She continued explaining that if she didn’t, she would be a basket case and how she already went through that.

LaLa also said that the split being so public is what made things worse. She explained, “It was bad because there were other people involved. It was bad because there were allegations. It got bad."

Carmelo has been accused of fathering children outside of his marriage to LaLa.