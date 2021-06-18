LaLa Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

PRPhotos.com

LaLa Anthony has filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage. According to TMZ, LaLa filed divorce papers yesterday (May 17th) in New York. Sources close to the couple say that they've been separated for a while but have remained friends. The Shaderoom is also reporting that the reason LaLa filed is because a woman has coming forward alleging that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins and has been avoiding them since she gave birth.

The woman has claimed that she met Melo last year. She said that they talked after day and eventually met up and started hooking up. She claimed that although she knew he was married, he came off as a single man because he would FaceTime her in his bed at the home he shared with LaLa and that he didn't spend holidays with his family. The woman also claimed that she didn't feel bad about seeing Carmelo because she also knows “who’s f*cking LaLa too!”

Back in September, the 38-year-old woman found out that she was pregnant with twins. The plan was to get a medical abortion — which means she had to be accompanied by someone. But Carmelo never flew back from Portland to Los Angeles to show up for the procedure. She gave birth to premature twins in April. The babies are still in the hospital and will remain there until her due date, which is mid June. However, the woman shared that her son developed problems with his brain and lacked oxygen, so he needed surgery. The surgery happened earlier this month, and she tried to contact Carmelo as doctors told the woman her son was not waking up. However, she alleged that Carmelo never answered. She also claimed that she's tried to FaceTime Carmelo so that he could see the babies but he doesn't answer.

The woman has claimed that she is speaking out now because she realized that she's been “living a whole lie” and it’s been eating her up inside. She has not told her family or close friends about her kids and even previously denied pregnancy rumors to protect Carmelo and his family.

LaLa and Carmelo separated back in 2017, but by 2018, rumors swirled that they decided to work things out. Then in 2020, the couple quarantined together with their 14-year-old son Kiyan.