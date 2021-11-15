LaLa Anthony Had Emergency Heart Surgery Last Month

PRPhotos.com

LaLa Anthony recently revealed that he underwent heart surgery earlier this year. Anthony told Self that she found out she had premature ventricular contractions in her heart, which caused an abnormally fast heartbeat. She underwent surgery back in June.

LaLa said her heart always had a fast heartbeat but she never thought it was because of an underlying health issue. She explained, “I felt my heart racing all the time, but because it’s all I ever really knew, I didn’t even know that it was necessarily something wrong. I just thought, ‘Oh, you just feel your heart racing sometimes because you’re working too much, you haven’t slept, you’re stressed.’”

One day, her family pleaded with her one day to seek medical attention because she looked pale, was lightheaded and was sweating. Her heart was racing but she didn’t want to go to the hospital but was encouraged by her 14-year-old son Kiyan to go. After EMTs took her the hospital she had to have an emergency heart procedure to address her abnormal heart rhythm.

LaLa had to undergo a cardiac ablation, “which uses radiofrequency heat or extreme cold to destroy the part of the heart causing an abnormal heartbeat.” Anthony described the surgery as scary and said she even had to be awake for a portion of the surgery. During the procedure, a catheter is inserted through the groin into the heart.

LaLa said that the health scare made her "reprioritize herself" because "if I’m not good, I’m not gonna be good for anyone.”