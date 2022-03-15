Home » R&B News » LAMH Star Martell Holt Says Ex Wife Melody Kept Him Away From Their Children

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt recently put his ex wife Melody Holt on blast, sauing that she allegedly kept their children from him for almost two months. Martell shared via Instagram, “I honestly can’t come up with anything that matters more to me than my children. My life has been a public viewing for years now, pretty uncomfortable. I am a REAL father who loves his children. I noticed that many wondered why I hadn’t posted or shared the important dates recently. It’s because my ex, Melody Sherry Rodgers yet again attempting to create a storyline for the show.”

He continued, “1st, it was the $17K judgment that was tossed out after I provided one document. Lastly, there were some pretty wicked accusations she brought against me, legally. The judge literally fussed at them within 10 minutes of court beginning.” Martell then accused Melody of only letting their kids call him “one time” in “56 days.”

