Lana Del Rey Announces First US Stadium Show In Boston

© 2024 Getty Images

Fresh off of her celebrated headlining sets at Coachella, Lana Del Rey has announced her first ever stadium show in the United States at Fenway Park in Boston on June 20. The massive one-off show at the iconic ballpark in Boston will cap off a highly successful run of sold-out US performances for LDR in support of her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

In addition to Lana’s triumphs at Coachella, she returned to the Indio Valley last weekend for an unannounced guest appearance at the Stagecoach Festival, surprisingly turning up to sing the Righteous Brothers classic, “Unchained Melody,” with Paul Cauthen to close out his set. Tickets for Lana Del Rey’s Fenway Park show go on-sale beginning with an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, May 8, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, May 10. (Billboard)