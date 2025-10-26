Lana Del Rey Covers Neil Young’s “The Needle And The Damage Done’ During Harvest Moon Benefit Concert

On Saturday (October 25), Lana Del Rey opened her set at Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Moon’ charity concert with a heartfelt cover of his classic, “The Needle and the Damage Done,” at Painted Turtle Summer Camp in Lake Hughes, California. She told the audience as she strolled on stage, “I thought we’d get started with a little bit of Neil,” before delivering a faithful rendition of Young’s Harvest standout, followed by performances of her own hits, including “Arcadia,” “Video Games,” and “Norman Fu**ing Rockwell,” plus her first solo performance of “Let the Light In.” The show marked Del Rey’s final scheduled live performance of 2025, with her country-inspired album delayed until next year. The benefit concert also featured performances by Beck, John Mayer, and Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, in support of the Painted Turtle, which provides summer camp experiences for kids with serious medical issues, and Bridge School, which provides education to children with severe speech and physical disabilities. (Rolling Stone)