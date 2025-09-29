Lana Del Rey Joins Local Band For Impromptu Performance Of “West Coast” After Hearing Them Play Her Song

During an outdoor gig in Santa Barbara, local band Fastest Kids in School were stunned when Lana Del Rey, casually dressed and simply “out getting some ice cream,” joined them on stage to play her 2014 song “West Coast.” In the band’s video clip of the impromptu performance, Del Rey can be seen sharing a microphone with guitarist Magic Jordan while she sang the chorus. “Super honored @honeymoon joined us on stage at Institution today! Truly a show we’ll never forget,” the band wrote in the caption. Drummer Dan Grimes shared a photo of the unlikely collaboration on Instagram, while revealing that Lana “just happened to be walking by while we were playing her song and motioned to see if we wouldn’t mind if she came on stage. Of course we obliged and that is when my head exploded.” Also over the weekend, Del Rey celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Jeremy Dufrene by sharing candid photos of the Louisiana ceremony on Instagram. (Billboard)