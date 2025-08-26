Lana Del Rey Renames Her Upcoming Country Album, ‘Stove,’ Pushes Release Date To 2026

In a new cover story interview with Lynn Hirschberg for W, Lana Del Rey revealed that she has renamed her eagerly anticipated country album to Stove, while sharing that the frequently postponed project “will likely be released at the end of January.” This announcement follows several title changes and delays since its initial announcement in early 2023 under the name Lasso, before Del Rey eventually switched the title to The Right Person Will Stay. The long-awaited album will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which received a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. Del Rey explained that the project was delayed because it now features six additional songs. “They were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” Del Rey shared, while adding, “The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?” (Rolling Stone)