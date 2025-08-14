Lana Del Rey Teases New Ethel Cain Diss Track

On Wednesday night (August 13), Lana Del Rey sparked controversy by sharing a snippet of a new song on Instagram that takes aim at alt-pop artist Ethel Cain. Del Rey captioned the post “Track 13,” and it features the lyrics, “Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute re-enacting my Chicago pose,” while later referencing “the most famous girl at the Waffle House,” a nod to a 2022 New York Times profile headline on Cain. Del Rey tagged her longtime producer Jack Antonoff in the post, and expressed her frustration in a now-deleted comment: “I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters making constant comments about my weight.” Cain responded with a cryptic Instagram Stories post on Thursday, “update: lana del rey has blocked ethel cain on instagram.” (Billboard)