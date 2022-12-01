LaTocha Scott’s Husband Cleared Of Infidelity Rumors

The woman who has claimed to be pregnant with Xscape singer LaTocha Scott's husband is now denying the allegations. According to Madamenoire, Instagram model Unykue Foucha has released a statement saying that she was “hacked” and she is “not pregnant” with the Ricky Bivens' baby.

She added, “Nor am I having an affair with anyone.”

She went on, “The fact that a fake sonogram was made with no information on it is crazy. I would never EVER knowingly date a married man. That is not in my character.”

She continued, “I was once a married woman myself. I have 3 amazing and handsome sons that came from that relationship. I do my best as a single parent and my boys are proud to call me momma. It’s insane that a simple pic at an event turned into a nightmare. I feel for everyone involved.”