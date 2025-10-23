Lauryn Hill Announces 2025 “Artist in Residence” Canadian Tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced a 2025 “Artist in Residence” tour of Canada, featuring an intimate eight-city run from November 19 to December 19. The short jaunt begins in Winnipeg and concludes in Ottawa, with stops in Vancouver, Hamilton, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto in between. “With ‘Artist In Residence,’ Ms. Hill continues to push the boundaries of live performance, bringing her distinctive sound and uncompromising artistry to the stage with renewed force,“ reads a press statement. “The tour stands as a continuation of her evolution, an intimate and immersive experience that connects audiences across Canada through the unmistakable presence of one of music’s most enduring voices.” An artist pre-sale began on Thursday (October 23), with a general on-sale starting on Friday (October 24), with VIP packages available on her website. $2 from each ticket sold will go towards supporting the MLH Fund, which provides resources for local community outreach. (Consequence of Sound)