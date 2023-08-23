Lauryn Hill Announces Anniversary Tour, Fugees Will Open

PRPhotos.com

Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, with a 17-date world tour. Her former group, the Fugees, who canceled a 25th anniversary tour around their landmark album The Score album last year, will open most of the North American dates.

This could be the last time the group reunites. In April, Pras Michel was convicted of 10 charges (including money laundering, illegal lobbying) for his role in a multimillion-dollar government influence campaign. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled, but could face up to 20 years in prison.

Miseducation is considered one of the most influential albums of the 1990s. It became the first hip-hop album to win a Grammy for Album Of The Year, and was entered into the Library Of Congress in 2015.