Lauryn Hill Postpones Second Concert Due To ‘Vocal Strain’

PRPhotos.com

After previously postponing a concert in last week in Philadelphia, Lauryn Hill also called off her show in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday night, citing “a serious case of vocal strain/injury.” In a social media statement that was posted just hours before the scheduled showtime, Hill said, “I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable.” She revealed that she woke up Monday “hoping to have enough voice” to perform but could “barely talk let alone sing or rap.” She concluded: “I need to heal and rest the voice in order to continue the tour. For these reasons, sadly, my doctors have advised me to postpone tonight’s show. Much love to all of you for your support, and I look forward to coming back to Texas soon.”