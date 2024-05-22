Home » R&B News » Lauryn Hill Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums Of All Time

Lauryn Hill’s landmark 1998 album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, was selected as the best album of all time in a new poll by Apple Music. Rounding out the Top 10 in order behind Hill were Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the Beatles’ “Abbey Road, Prince’s Purple Rain, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Nirvana’s Nevermind, and Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Miseducation won Hill the Album of the Year Grammy, and it remains the only solo album from the former member of The Fugees.

“I appreciate the acknowledgement, but I’d be remiss not to also acknowledge all of the music and artists who informed and inspired me,” Hill said about the honor. “I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time. I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people.” (Variety)

