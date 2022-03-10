Lawyer Representing Woman Accusing Chris Brown Of Rape Withdraws From Case

PRPhotos.com

The lawyer that was representing a woman who accused Chris Brown of rape has withdrawn from the case — one day after Brown posted screenshots of text messages and a voicenote from the accuser.

As previously reported, a woman has accused the singer of raping her on a yacht near Diddy's home in December 2020 and filed a $20 million lawsuit against him. Earlier this week, Brown shared texts and voicenotes of the woman saying that he was "the best d*ck" she's ever had and that she wanted to have sex with him again after the woman claimed the rape took case.

According to TMZ, the woman's attorney Ariel Mitchell said that she was not informed of the text messages or voicenotes so she will be withdrawing from the case. Although Ariel isn’t representing the woman, that hasn’t stopped the Miami Beach Police Department from investigating the case. They have also received the messages between the woman and Chris.