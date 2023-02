Dan Reed directed Leaving Neverland—a 2019 documentary highlighting the struggles of two men’s stories about the lingering effects of being sexually abused by Michael Jackson—and recently wrote out his concerns regarding the pop star’s forthcoming biopic. The heated op-ed was published in The Observer over the weekend and recalled the “deafening silence” from the media after the exposé was released. “If a pedophile is rich and popular enough, society will forgive him,” wrote Reed. (Yahoo!)