Legendary Singer Is First To Have #1 Hits In 90’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s

Ever since Mariah Carey released “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994, it has been a yuletide tradition on radio stations all over the world—and continues to give the songstress a big fat holiday bonus for generations to come. For the last two weeks, the 25-year-old song has sat atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. But, after maintaining that status for a third week, which is dated January 4, 2020, Carey is the first artist ever to have number one hits in the four separate decades—the 90’s, the 2000’s, the 2010’s and the 2020’s. It also marks the 19th number one single (the most out of any solo act) in the 49-year-old’s storied career.