Lenny Kravitz “Enjoyed” Meeting Daughter Zoë’s Boyfriend, Harry Styles, For Lunch In New York

Lenny Kravitz’s friends say the rocker dad warmly approved of his daughter Zoë’s budding romance with Harry Styles after the trio enjoyed a lighthearted lunch together in New York City. Apparently Lenny found the former One Direction singer polite, down-to-earth, and genuinely interested in getting to know the family while they dined together recently at Sant Ambroeus in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Despite being protective of Zoë, the 61-year-old singer appreciated Harry’s sense of humor and felt he respected Zoë, whom he wants to see with someone who values her. The couple, who sparked romance rumors in August, have been seen multiple times in public together as of late, with the actress, 36, and the pop star, 31, spotted walking hand-in-hand in Brooklyn around the time of their lunch with Lenny. Zoë divorced actor Karl Glusman in August 2021, and got engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023, before they called off the engagement in October 2024. Meanwhile, Harry split from actress Taylor Russell in May 2024. (People)