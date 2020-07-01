Lenny Kravitz Publishing Memoir In October

PRPhotos.com

Lenny Kravitz will chronicle the first 25 years of his life in the upcoming memoir, Let Love Rule, which will be published on October 6th, via the Henry Holt and Company imprint. Rolling Stone reported the book, which is being co-authored by David Ritz, will focus on Kravitz' early life with "his late-father, Sy, a news producer; mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress; and Lisa Bonet, a muse for Kravitz, whom he married in 1987 (they divorced in 1993). The book will span Kravitz’s childhood, as he bounced between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England, and Germany."

The press release for the book explains, "It’s the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music. In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny’s spiritual growth — and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music."

Lenny Kravitz revealed to us that the stories he writes about in his songs often end up coming to pass in his own personal life: ["My records are very prophetic concerning my life. I write about things that are going to happen in my life a year before they happen. It's happened with every record, and that's basically because my spirit, my subconscious — whatever — all that stuff — it lets certain things out that I'm not even hip to because I'm so damn busy running around doing all these things. A lot of times I'm not in touch with what's going on. But it comes straight out and goes into a song."] SOUNDCUE (:21 OC: . . . into a song)

It's been over 30 years since the release of his 1989 debut album Let Love Rule, and Lenny Kravitz recently told us he still doesn't care how many copies he sells or what reviewers say about his work: ["It's not about what sells or what does this. It's about the experience. And as people, we don't relate to that. Everything in our society is based on how much, how big, how this, how that. What about just the pure thing of just doing it; The expression? The experience? People don't really talk about that. 'Well, if it didn't sell that much, then it's not very good.' And that's how we are. And we listen to critics. We let critics tell us what's good. And what is that, y'know?"] SOUNDCUE (:23 OC: . . . is that y'know?)

