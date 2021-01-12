Home » R&B News » LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Announce Divorce

LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Announce Divorce

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker have announced that they have decided to get a divorce. The former Destiny's Child singer revealed via Instagram yesterday (January 11th), “After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children.”

She continued, “Please understand our need for privacy. Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging I time.”

Walker also took to Instagram stories and denied rumors that he was unfaithful to LeToya, blaming “outside forces” for creating confusion in his marriage.

Luckett and Walker were married in December 2017. The couple shares two children, two-year-old daughter Gianna and son Tysun, who was born in September 2020.

