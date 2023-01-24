LGBTQ Activist Group Claims Aretha Franklin’s Song ‘A Natural Woman’ Is Offensive To Trans Women

Getty Images

Norway based Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance took to Twitter to call out Aretha Franklin's iconic hit “(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman,” claiming that it's offensive to trans women.

The organization tweeted, “Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes. There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

The message continued, “The song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”

Social media users took to Twitter to respond. One person wrote, “OMG Get a life & stop trying to cancel everything. How sad and pathetic one’s life must be if THIS is a priority to you. This is a GREAT song! YOU GO, GIRL! @ArethaFranklin.”

Another person tweeted, “I AM A PROUD NATURAL WOMAN! Except my boobs, those are fake! Everything else – 100% au naturale!”