L&HH:ATL Star Sierra Gates’s Daughter Was Attacked By Parent & Student At School

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Sierra Gates has claimed that her 14-year-old daughter was attacked by a student and the student's mom at North Atlanta High School. Gates appeared on WSB-TV after the fight, which took place on Wednesday (January 22nd). Gates revealed that a student allegedly gave her mom access into the school grounds. There's cell phone footage that showed a group of girls fighting in one of the school's bathrooms.

Gates wrote via Instagram, “My daughter was 'NOT' the aggressor. I got a text from my baby at 10:00am saying ma this girl keep harassing me on my ig & text saying she wants to fight. She also called her dad. I told her to try to avoid her tell someone and I’ll be there as soon as I get off work. I literally was getting off work in a hour. At 12 noon I got another call from my baby screaming saying ma the girl mama up here in the bathroom trying to fight. I asked to speak to the parent to try to reason so she wouldn’t hit my baby 2 mins later the phone dropped and the lady and her daughter was attacking my baby.”

Sierra continued, “North Atlanta high #1 an adult should never be able to walk into a school unattended I’m scared for my child and the other children’s safety. #2 the school let this lady run off school grounds with a clear get away after attacking my child. #3 I had to raise hell just to get a police report and when I finally got the report they didn’t even want to put on the report that it was a battery to a minor. So yes I’m am very upset I am a mother 1st I would never put my hands on someone else’s child and I chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of Atlanta’s best schools, & they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult.”

She added, “I’m heart broken and very upset as a mother it’s taking everything in me to keep this civil I truly understand this is a test from God y’all keep me in your prayers❤ thanks to my attorney @adamma_esq for always having my back.”

SCHOOL DISTRICT SPOKESPERSON RELEASES A STATEMENT

School district spokesman Ian Smith released a statement to the AJC.com on the incident, saying, “The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, allegedly involving two students and the parent of one of the students. The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student.”

Sierra's attorney Adamma McKinnon said that the 14-year-old sustained injuries and bruises, including a black eye, and scratches on the side of her face and the back of her head.