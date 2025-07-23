Liam Payne Dances To One Direction With ‘Building The Band’ Audience In Newly Shared Clip From The Show

In a new clip from an episode of the Netflix singing competition, Building the Band, the late singer Liam Payne is shown delighting fans by energetically dancing and singing along to One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful” along with the enthusiastic audience. Payne clearly enjoyed the experience, smiling as he sat back down, while exclaiming, “That was so fun.” The clip also captures the show’s judges Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland nodding their heads and clapping along to the 1D hit, with the video starting with a solemn tribute, “In loving memory of Liam Payne.” As a judge on the Netflix competition show, Payne provided guidance and feedback to contestants striving to form boy bands, girl groups, and mixed groups to win $500,000. The final three episodes were released on Wednesday (July 23), with the show previously paying tribute to Payne while highlighting his deep love for music and commitment to helping others find their voice. (Rolling Stone)