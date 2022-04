New details has been revealed on the biopic for 90s R&B group SWV. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say that SWV's biopic has been picked up by the Lifetime network. The group is currently working on the script.

Back in 2019, SWV spoke on being in talks with several networks about a potential biopic and Coko said she'd like for R&B singer Sevyn Streeter to play her in the film.