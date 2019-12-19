Lifetime Responds To Drea Kelly’s Lawsuit Threat Over Surviving R. Kelly II Trailer

PRPhotos.com

An executive at Lifetime has responded to Drea Kelly's threats of a lawsuit against the network. Kelly told TMZ last week that she has decided to distance herself from the upcoming Surviving R. Kelly II documentary. Kelly said that she was confused as to why producers decided to include her in the footage of an old interview for the forthcoming documentary when she won't be appearing in it.

Lifetime SVP and Surviving R. Kelly executive producer Brie Miranda Bryant told Page Six about Kelly's comments, “I hope she feels differently after she sees it. The pieces that were in the trailer are from her interview in part one. She did not sit for Part Two.”

She also addressed Kelly's claims that there were no supports for the women who came forward to share their stories. Bryant said, “We had two therapists who were able to consult with the survivors and participants after every interview who were there throughout the duration of production. We have, it may have hit 23 advocacy groups that have helped us during the making of the series to make sure we were staying within proper parameters.

Meanwhile, an unnamed rep for Lifetime told Page Six that Kelly failed to participate in several aftercare opportunities offered to participants and survivors.