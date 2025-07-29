Lil Baby Hosts Fifth Annual Back to School Benefit For 4,000 Students In His Hometown Of Atlanta

Lil Baby and his nonprofit, The Jones Project, hosted their fifth annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta’s West End Production Park on Saturday (July 26). The event provided free school supplies, uniforms, and fun activities like carnival rides, games, and hair services to over 4,000 students and their families. Supported by various local partners and city leaders, the event emphasized the importance of giving back, with Lil Baby expressing how lack of school essentials can negatively affect kids’ lives. “It means a lot to be able to come back and give back, because I know so much comes behind not having shoes and school utensils and stuff for school — because that be a lot of kids’ reason to steer off,” Baby told The Atlanta Voice. Launched in 2021 to uplift his hometown youth, the initiative earned praise from attendees for Lil Baby’s genuine involvement and personal commitment beyond financial support. (Billboard)