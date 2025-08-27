Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Ranked No. 1 On Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Of The 21st Century Chart

Lil Baby’s 2020 album, My Turn, has been named No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums of the 21st Century chart, which ranks the 100 best-performing albums on the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart from 2000 through 2024. Released via Quality Control/Motown, My Turn was Lil Baby’s first No. 1 on the chart, propelled by hit singles like “Woah,” “The Bigger Picture,” and “Sum 2 Prove,” ultimately spending six weeks at No. 1 while also topping 2020’s year-end chart. The album set records for longevity, becoming the first to log 100 weeks in the Top 10 since 1965, ultimately accumulating 128 weeks in the Top 10 by the end of 2024, the longest for any male artist in the chart’s history. The rest of the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums of the 21st Century chart is rounded out by (in order): Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d city at No. 2, followed by Drake’s Take Care, SZA’s SOS, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., The Weeknd’s The Highlights, J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive, and Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 10. (Billboard)