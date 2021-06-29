Lil Nas X Defends His 2021 BET Awards Performance

PRPhotos.com

Lil Nas X is defending his 2021 BET Awards performance from Sunday night (June 27th) where he kissed one of his male backup dancers.

Nas X gave a Michael Jackson-inspired performance of his Billboard-charting record, “(Montero) Call Me By Your Name.” The rapper and his dancers' were dressed similarly to MJ's “Remember the Time” video.

In response to a tweet that said, “DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR S***S LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS,” Nas X wrote, “y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture.”

Diddy also showed support for Lil Nas X and his performance, writing on Twitter, “Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!”