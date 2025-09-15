Lil Nas X Is Currently “In Treatment” Following His Recent Arrest And Felony Charges

Lil Nas X is currently receiving inpatient treatment at an undisclosed out-of-state facility following his arrest last month on multiple felony charges, including battery on police officers and resisting arrest. His lawyers confirmed at a court hearing on Monday (September 15) that the Grammy-winning artist, born Montero Hill, remains in treatment. “We’re doing what is best for [him] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” says Hill’s lawyer, Drew Findling. The judge modified the conditions of Hill’s release to allow for his continued inpatient care and sealed the details of the type of care Hill is seeking, while setting the next hearing for November. Hill pleaded not guilty after he was charged following an August incident in which authorities allege he was “strolling naked” down Ventura Boulevard and allegedly assaulted officers when they tried to apprehend him. If convicted of all charges, Hill faces up to five years in prison. (Rolling Stone)