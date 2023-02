Lil Nas X announced his new album may make its ways to the charts this summer during a Twitter Q&A with fans this week. The influential queer rapper says the music is still in the works and it will be difficult to choose between all the tracks he’s been cutting. Since the groundbreaking artist’s last album featured big names like Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Megan Thee Stallion—many fans online are beyond excited for the next album release. (Billboard)