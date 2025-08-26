Lil Nas X Speaks Out For The First Time After Arrest On Four Felony Charges

Lil Nas X broke his silence on social media on Monday (August 25) following his arrest and four felony charges after allegedly charging at Los Angeles police officers while wandering in Studio City wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, was released on $75,000 bail after pleading not guilty to three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. Hill reflected on the incident in a since-expired Instagram Story, with the rapper stating: “Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay? She’s gonna be alright. Sh*t.” After letting out an exhausted laugh, he admitted, “That was fu**ing terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be alright.” The rapper was initially taken to a hospital for a possible overdose before spending the weekend in jail, with a judge requiring him to attend a series of Narcotics Anonymous meetings or outpatient treatment as part of his release conditions. (Rolling Stone)