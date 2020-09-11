Home » R&B News » Lil Nas X Will Write A Song Inspired By Your Photoshopped Art Project

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Lil Nas X is teaming up with Adobe to offer fans the chance to design the cover art for a new song, using any of Adobe’s creative apps: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro or Fresco.

But, he hasn’t actually written the song yet. In fact, he doesn’t even have a title for it. The inspiration is up to you.

To enter the Cover Art Song Contest, design the cover art using the contest specs, and share it using the hashtag #LilNasXAdobeContest and tag @adobegencreate. Or, go to facebook.com/adobegencreate, locate the post about the promotion and post your submission in the comment section with the #LilNasXAdobeContest hashtag. You just need to be 13-years-old or older, and submit your design by September 30th. One lucky winner will get $10,000. Five runners-up will receive a 12-month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription.

