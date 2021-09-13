Lil Nas X Wins Video Of The Year At Star-Studded MTV VMA’s

PRPhotos.com

Lil Nas X won the most coveted, Video of The Year award for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name”) at Sunday night’s (9-12) MTV Video Music Awards. Holding the trophy, he said, “I will not take this for granted.” The song also won for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.

It was a star-studded night as the show started off with Madonna appearing in the opening before the music even began.

The music kicked off with Justin Bieber launching into “Stay” with Kid Laroi, followed by his single “Ghost.” Bieber also won for Best Pop as well as Artist of the Year.

Other big winners included Olivia Rodrigo winning New Artist and Song of the Year, as well as Push Performance for “Drivers License.”

Best Collaboration went to Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More.”

Doja Cat also hosted the show with an array of “sure to be talked about” costumes, including one where she wore a chair on her head and later took it off and sat on it.

Best R&B went to Bruno Mars Anderson.Paak Silk Sonic for “Leave The Door Open.” BTS won Best K-Pop as well as Best Group. Best Alternative went to Machine Gun Kelly.

Stars new and legendary made appearances… Among them were Beyonce, Van Halen’s David Lee Roth, Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Cindi Lauper, and Billie Eilish.

Foo Fighters performed a medley and were presented with the first ever U.S. Global Icon Award.

The mask wearing audience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was loud and enthusiastic throughout the night. And the ceremony also served as a 40th anniversary of the network.

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Billie Eilish accepts for Video For Good category for Your Power : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Billie_Eilish_accepts_for_Video_For_Good_category_for_Your_Power.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters accepting for US Global Icon Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Dave_Grohl_and_Foo_Fighters_accepting_for_US_Global_Icon_Award.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Doja Cat accepts for her collaboration with Sza Kiss Me More : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Doja_Cat_accepts_for_her_collaboration_with_Sza_Kiss_Me_More.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Justin Bieber accepts for Artist of the Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Justin_Bieber_accepts_for_Artist_of_the_Year.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Justin Bieber and Giveon accept for Best Pop : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Justin_Bieber_and_Giveon_accept_for_Best_Pop.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Lil Nas X accepts for Video of The Year for Call Me By Your Name : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Lil_Nas_X_accepts_for_Video_of_The_Year_for_Call_Me_By_Your_Name.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Machine Gun Kelly accepts for Best Alternative for My Exs Best Friend : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Machine_Gun_Kelly_accepts_for_Best_Alternative_for_My_Exs_Best_Friend.mp3

2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Olivia Rodrigo accepts for Song of the Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/09_sep/2021_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Olivia_Rodrigo_accepts_for_Song_of_the_Year.mp3