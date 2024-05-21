Home » R&B News » Lil Nas X Wishes He Would’ve Been Embraced By Country Community Like Beyoncé

Lil Nas X Wishes He Would’ve Been Embraced By Country Community Like Beyoncé

In a new interview with BBC, Lil Nas X shared his thoughts about how his country song “Old Town Road” was received by the country community. The track, as well as the catchy remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, was removed from the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart because it “did not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current form.” Nas revealed that he was happy for artists like Beyoncé and Shaboozey for being embraced by the country music community, but he can’t help but feel unappreciated based on his own experiences. “I wish this would have happened for me,” he told the BBC. “I wasn’t even able to experience this.” Both Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” have made history by reaching the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. (Rolling Stone)

