Lil Wayne Gun Charge Sentencing Delayed

Lil Wayne’s lawyer has requested a delay in sentencing over his gun charge. The charge is for having a gun on his private jet last December. It was a loaded Remington 1922, 45 caliber gun found inside a bag.

During his first hearing on December 11, his lawyer proposed an accelerated sentencing date for January of next year, which the court approved. However, the new request asks for the date to be pushed back. The reason he gave was that the lawyer said he is working on a case pro-bono over the next few weeks, while his staff will be unavailable due to Christmas and the New Year’s holiday.

Lil Wayne’s sentencing has now been moved to March. He is facing up to 10 years in prison for the offense, although his plea agreement may result in a reduced sentence.

