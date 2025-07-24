‘Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery’ Documentary Set To Premiere On Hulu In September

The new documentary, Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 17, before debuting on Hulu on September 21. The film is directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy’s Not a Real Production Company, and is based off the 2019 Vanity Fair article, “Building a Mystery: An Oral History of Lilith Fair,” written by Jessica Hopper with Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly. The film draws from over 600 hours of archival footage from the groundbreaking all-women music festival, alongside interviews with founder Sarah McLachlan, and appearances by classic Lilith Fair performers Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Erykah Badu, Paula Cole, Jewel, Mýa, Natalie Merchant, Indigo Girls, and Emmylou Harris, as well as commentary by a new generation of fans like Brandi Carlile and Olivia Rodrigo. Coinciding with the documentary, McLachlan will release, Better Broken, her first album of new music in more than a decade, on September 19. (Rolling Stone)