Lin-Manuel Miranda And Eisa Davis Announce Nas-Produced ‘The Warriors’ Concept Album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have partnered with Nas and producer Mike Elizondo for Warriors, a hip-hop concept album based on the 1979 cult classic film, The Warriors. Warriors is set to be released on October 18th via Atlantic Records. The movie was initially adapted from Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel, which details the adventures of a New York City street gang as they travel from Coney Island to the Bronx. Lin-Manuel Miranda and playwright/actress Eisa Davis have turned The Warriors’ harrowing journey into a musical score. “We’ve spent the past three years musicalizing The Warriors’ journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island,” say Miranda and Davis. “Along the way we’ve gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we’ll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can’t wait to share these songs with you on October 18th.” (Consequence of Sound)