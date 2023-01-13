Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday (January 12th) after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to The Washington Post. Earlier yesterday she had been rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest. Sources told TMZ the 54-year-old only child of the "King of Rock and Roll" was administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help her regain a pulse. Paramedics performed CPR on Lisa Marie at her home in Calabasas, California before she was sprinted to a hospital.

Priscilla Presley posted a statement announcing her daughter's death, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie and Priscilla were on hand on Tuesday night January 10th at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles where actor Austin Butler won for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman's Elvis biopic.

Lisa Marie was born on February 1st, 1968 — nearly nine months to the day after her parents' wedding.

Priscilla Presley has said that although she and Elvis had been living together for several years, they did not consummate the relationship until they were married. Elvis and Priscilla separated in 1972 and divorced in 1973.

Following years of declining health and prescription drug abuse, Elvis died of a heart attack on August 16th, 1977 at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lisa Marie was married and divorced four times — first to musician Danny Keough, then to Michael Jackson, followed by actor Nicolas Cage, and most recently to music producer Michael Lockwood.

In 2003 she released the first of three albums, titled To Whom It May Concern.

She was the mother of four. In addition to her daughter, actress 33-year-old Riley Keough, Lisa Marie has twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Tragically, on July 13th, 2020, Lisa Marie's only son, Benjamin Keough shot himself with a shotgun at his home in Calabasas, California. He was 27-years-old.