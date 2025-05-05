Lisa Says New Blackpink Album Is Coming Soon, Collaborates With Maroon 5

Getty Images

In a new interview with Variety, Blackpink‘s Lisa confirmed that a new album from the K-pop girl group is on the horizon. “We were in the studio a few days ago,” Lisa told the outlet on Saturday (May 3). “We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour.” Blackpink’s upcoming world tour kicks off with a two-night stint in Seoul, South Korea beginning on July 5, then heads to North America for a series of shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York throughout July, before heading to Europe and the UK. While a specific release date for Blackpink’s third studio album has not been revealed, Lisa assured fans it is on the way. “You have to be patient about it,” Lisa said. “It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.” In additional Lisa news, the singer has collaborated with Maroon 5 on their new single “Priceless,” which is taken from their upcoming eighth studio album. The track is accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Aerin Moreno, which features frontman Adam Levine and Lisa acting out a Mr. & Mrs. Smith-themed clip. (Variety)