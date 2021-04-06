LisaRaye Clarifies Defending Radio Host’s Toaster Comments

LisaRaye has clarified her defense of Rob Lederman, the New York radio host who compared the complexions of black women to toast. Last week, Lederman shared on the Morning Bull Show, “I will never go to a Serena Williams level. But I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level… I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through.”

During an episode of Cocktails with Queens, LisaRaye said that Lederman's comments were an “opinion” and his “preference.” She later asked her co-hosts, “You don’t got a preference? How do you say it? ‘I like mocha chocolate opposed to cappuccino?'”

She added, “I just think that we’re so sensitive now. Everybody gonna get caught up now because I think everybody is gon’ be so sensitive and ain’t gon’ know what to say and how to say it and it’s going to take the fun out of everything and everybody gon’ get slapped with lawsuits and defamation and it’s gon’ to be tedious and ain’t nobody gonna be able to talk about nothin.”

LISARAYE CLARIFIES HER STATEMENT

LisaRaye clarified her comments to TMZ, saying, “I was commenting on his preference to Black women, that’s what I was talking about. You know, my grandbaby is brown-skinned, so by no means would I want my grandbaby to think her grandmother is a colorist.”

She continued, “I know what my preference is. And I can’t stand by someone that doesn’t — that’s a racist — and I don’t know that about them. I can’t even comment on that, I don’t even know.”