Little Big Town Recall Getting Sent “Better Man” By Taylor Swift, A “Beautiful Match For Us”

Getty Images

During an interview with People, Little Big Town shared their memories of getting sent “Better Man” by Taylor Swift. It was supposed to appear on Swift’s 2012 album, Red, but didn’t make the final cut. So the young songwriter passed the song along to Little Big Town, who ended up releasing it as the lead single from the group’s chart-topping 2017 album, The Breaker. “We were all at home, one day off the road. We were out with Luke Bryan on tour,” recalls LBT’s Phillip Sweet. “I got an email one night, and it was Taylor Swift. She was like, “Hey, I have this song. I’ve had it for a little while. I hear your harmonies on it. If you like it, great. If not, no big deal,’” Sweet played the song for the rest of the group the next day, and everyone was “amazed that [Taylor] would send us the song. Then it turned out to be a beautiful match for us.” Little Big Town included “Better Man” on their forthcoming Greatest Hits album, which is set to be released on August 9. (People)