Little Richard Laid To Rest In Alabama

Little Richard was laid to rest in Huntsville, Alabama yesterday (May 20th). The rock icon's family, friends and former bandmates gathered together to say goodbye at the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery. 

According to TMZ, Little Richard's neice, opera singer Brandie Sutton sand during the service. Dr. Carlton P. Byrd delivered the eulogy and Richard's family spokesperson David Person gave some closing remarks.

Little Richard died at his Tennessee home earlier this month surrounded by his family. He was 87.

