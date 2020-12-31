Home » R&B News » Lizzo Gives Mom A New Car For Christmas

Lizzo Gives Mom A New Car For Christmas

Lizzo surprised her mom by buying her a new car for Christmas.

The 32-year-old’s mother Shari Johnson-Jefferson cried tears of happiness when she was presented with her new Audi.

Lizzo says she’s determined to spoil her mom after remembering a time when her father passed and she had no money or job and wished she could provide for her family. She wrote on Instagram: “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family. I couldn’t do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama.”

Lizzo posted a video of her mom walking outside and seeing the car for the first time.

