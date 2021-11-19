Lizzo Global Livestream Concert Set For Dec. 4

PRPhotos.com

As part of the Unstaged concert series, Lizzo is teaming up with American Express for a performance that will be livestreamed globally.

She’ll perform from Miami during Art Basel, the city’s premier cultural festival. This will be her first time to ever perform there.

She said, “I’m so excited because I’m expressing my artsy-fartsy side. There’s going to be a lot of interactive art experiences during this show, so I’m excited for people to see what we have in store.”

As for what fans can expect, Lizzo teases that it will be “very cinematic” and a movie-like experience.

In other Lizzo news, she’s looking forward to next year and says she can’t wait for the world to see what she’s been working on. As she put it… “I’m about to be everywhere.”

Livestream tickets are on-sale now for Lizzo’s December 4th concert. Prices ranges from $10. general admission to $263. for a VIP package.

