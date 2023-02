Lizzo shared tender pictures of her and her boyfriend, comedian and actor Myke Wright, in an Instagram post that garnered over 2 million likes over the weekend. The star-studded couples relationship has been kept under wraps but the pair have been dating for almost a year—making the social media photo dump an official declaration of their love. The sweet snapshots of the couple embracing each other at a pre-Grammy party hosted by Clive Davis and put on my Atlantic Records. (TMZ)