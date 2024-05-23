Lizzo Is The Happiest She’s Been In 10 Months, New Album Almost Finished

Getty Images

After publicly sharing her struggles with her mental health, Lizzo revealed that she is the happiest she has been in nearly a year. She posted a selfie on Instagram, letting fans know that she is in a good place and might just channel those vibes into a new song. “I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it…The dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick.” This comes two months after this troubling post from Lizzo: “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I QUIT.” (Billboard)