Home » R&B News » Lizzo Meets Melissa McCarthy At Adele Show

Lizzo Meets Melissa McCarthy At Adele Show

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

In an interview with Variety magazine, Lizzo talked about auditioning for the role of Ursula for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

She said she wanted to make Ursula a THOT, but ultimately the role was given to Melissa McCarthy.

The two had never met until recently, both were at the taping of Adele’s CBS special when McCarthy introduced herself. The two seemed to have a good laugh when McCarthy said “Why the hell did I get the part?” Lizzo told her that she lost because her audition was “terrible.” But did admit that her singing was “great.”

Lizzo is soon to star in her own Amazon Prime reality television series called Watch Out For The Big Girls. It starts streaming March 25.

TL;DR:

She said she wanted to make Ursula a THOT, but ultimately, the role was given to Melissa McCarthy.
Lizzo’s Amazon Prime reality television series called Watch Out For The Big Girls starts streaming March 25.

Related Articles

The Wendy Williams Show Is Replaced By Sherri
Adele Spotted At All-Star Game Wearing Possible Wedding Band
Spider-Man: No Way Home Surpasses Avatar At The Domestic Box Office
Wendy Williams Hasn’t Given Sherri Shepherd Her Blessing To Take Over Her Talk Show
Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors At The Brit Awards
Pete Davidson Is Booed At Syracuse Basketball Game