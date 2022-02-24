Lizzo Meets Melissa McCarthy At Adele Show

PRPhotos.com

In an interview with Variety magazine, Lizzo talked about auditioning for the role of Ursula for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

She said she wanted to make Ursula a THOT, but ultimately the role was given to Melissa McCarthy.

The two had never met until recently, both were at the taping of Adele’s CBS special when McCarthy introduced herself. The two seemed to have a good laugh when McCarthy said “Why the hell did I get the part?” Lizzo told her that she lost because her audition was “terrible.” But did admit that her singing was “great.”

Lizzo is soon to star in her own Amazon Prime reality television series called Watch Out For The Big Girls. It starts streaming March 25.

TL;DR:

She said she wanted to make Ursula a THOT, but ultimately, the role was given to Melissa McCarthy.

Lizzo’s Amazon Prime reality television series called Watch Out For The Big Girls starts streaming March 25.