Lizzo Praises SZA In Heartfelt Social Media Post Following Recent Collaboration In Paris

On Tuesday (July 22), Lizzo dedicated a touching Instagram post to her good friend and frequent collaborator, SZA, following their recent performance together. Lizzo joined SZA on stage at Paris’ Accor Arena on July 16, where the duo performed “IRL” from Lizzo’s My Face Hurts From Smiling EP for the first time. “To the most beautiful, talented and incredible woman, artist & friend I know. SZA,” Lizzo wrote, alongside a photo of them embracing on stage. “I absolutely love you and hope you know how loved and appreciated you are by the world. You are an icon & I wanna give you ur public flowers. I ride for u forever. The light always shines on you!” The Paris show marked the second time Lizzo joined SZA on her co-headlining Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, following their duet on SZA’s remix of Lizzo’s “Special” at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, which Lizzo revealed was “BABYS FIRST STADIUM PERFORMANCE.” (Rolling Stone)