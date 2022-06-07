Lizzo Shares Her Thoughts On Liam Payne Interview

PRPhotos.com

Lizzo is responding to the interview Liam Payne did last week where the One Direction singer essentially told Logan Paul that he was the star of the group that also featured Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomilson and Zayn Malik.

Lizzo took to TikTok Friday (June 3rd) to address the issue, saying, “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman.”

The rapper recently threw her support behind Styles’ new album, Harry’s House, saying on IG live that the singer, “put his whole harussy into that album. I love his new album.”