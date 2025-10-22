Lizzo Sued For Copyright Infringement Over Song Clip She Shared On Social Media That Namechecked Sydney Sweeney

Lizzo is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from the Georgia-based GRC Trust over an unreleased song snippet titled, “I’m Goin’ in Till October.” The Grammy-winning musician initially shared the track on Instagram and TikTok in August, with the clip containing a lyrical reference to actress Sydney Sweeney (“B**ch, I got good jeans like I’m Sydney.”) The trust alleges that Lizzo and Atlantic Records infringed on their copyrighted song, “Win or Lose (We Tried),” by Sam Dees, claiming they have “suffered damages” while the plaintiffs “have obtained profits they would not have realized but for their infringement of GRC’s rights.” Lizzo’s representatives responded by stating: “We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit. To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.” GRC asserts that Lizzo “copied and exploited” their copyrighted material, and that negotiations between the parties “reached an impasse,” which prompted the lawsuit. (Rolling Stone)